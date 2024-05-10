High court stays suspension of FDC

Bengaluru: The state high court has stayed the suspension order of first division assistant who allegedly forwarded a message appealing to vote for BJP candidate in Hassan district. Amidst the fervor of the Lok Sabha elections, B.H. Manjunath a diligent employee serving at the Deputy Director’s Office of the Education Department, found himself entangled in controversy after allegedly disseminating a pro-BJP campaign message via a WhatsApp group.

Subsequently, the District Election Officer issued an order suspending Manjunath from his duties. However, the High Court has intervened, staying the suspension order pending further proceedings.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt , presiding over the vacation bench, took cognizance of the petition filed by BH Manjunath, challenging the election officers directive.

A division bench led by Sunil Dutt Yadav issued the stay order in response to Manjunath’s plea.

The court has adjourned the hearing and directed notices to be served to the defendants, including the Hassan District Election Officer and the Deputy Director of the School Education and Literacy Department.

The petition asserts that Manjunath sent a pro-BJP election campaign message on March 31, 2024, as alleged by one Nagendra Rama, who lodged a complaint with the District Election Officer via email.