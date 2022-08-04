Avoid dumping waste in open spaces: Collector Srikesh B Lathkar

Srikakulam: District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar urged the owners of granite quarries and polishing units not to dump the waste in open places.

The collector conducted a meeting on proper disposal of the waste with PCB, revenue, roads and buildings, panchayat raj, irrigation and agricultural departments officials and owners of granite quarries and polishing units here on Wednesday

The collector expressed serious concern on indiscriminate and irresponsible dumping of waste pieces, stone metal, slurry generated at polishing units, crusher powder on roadside, open places, agricultural fields, adjacent to water flowing channels, irrigation water tanks, near to school grounds etc., The collector asked PCB officials to clear waste in 15 days and also directed granite quarries and polishing units' owners to arrange a yard within their quarries and polishing unit premises and dump the wastage into it. He also quoted national green tribunal (NGT) directions regarding scientific disposal of waste.