Awards presented to exceptional staff

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun and Vice-Chairperson and in-charge district Collector C Vishnu Charan unfurled the national flag at 77th Republic Day celebrations at Anantapur Urban Development Authority office on Monday.

Later, AHUDA Chairman Varun participated in Republic Day celebrations at Police Parade ground and observed students' performances and the tableaux showcasing the development of various departments. He presented awards to those, who rendered exceptional services and congratulated them and later, visited various government stalls set up there and inquired about the details of the schemes being implemented.