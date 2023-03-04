Awareness campaign on 'Save girl child' held

Medical and health department officials appealed to people to 'Save girl child' and educate girl child. They launched an awareness campaign on protection of girl child as per central government activity under the slogan Bheti Bachavo-Bheti Padavo.





District medical and health officer (DM&HO), Dr B Meenakshi inaugurated the campaign and also organised a rally in Srikakulam city on Friday. Speaking on the occasion the DM&HO said ratio of girls is reducing every year compared to boys which is not good and may lead to social disorder.





The Central government chalked out an action plan to protect girl child and for their improvement in all fronts, she said.Medical and health department officials RVS Kumar, Krishna Mohan and others explained about women, who achieved good positions in India and their back ground.



