Awareness created on Shakthi spp

Aspart of initiative in preventing sexual harassment against women and other issues following directions of SP Ajitha Vejendla, cops have conducted awareness campaign over the necessary of installing Shakthi App, in the city on Friday.

As part of this programme, police formed into teams and visited busy streets like Atmakur Bus stand, Madras Bus stand, Railway station, RTC complex, Anam Chenchu Subbareddy Vegetable Market Chinna Bazar, Trunk road etc areas motivated the women and girl students about installing Shakthi App. On the occasion, cops explained the procedure of downloading the Shakthi App tom women who came from rural areas.

Despite intense heat on Friday, cops were seen creating awareness among women community at busy areas.

Police said this app is not only beneficial for women but also useful to prevent social evils like child marriages, child and bonded labour, human trafficking, implementation of POCSO Act, preventing Narcotics etc illegal activities.

Cops who participated in the awareness programme said there was excellent response from the women, even unlettered people were enthusiastic about installation of this App.