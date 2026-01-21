Awareness drive on road safety held

Rajamahendravaram: Awareness programmes and rallies on traffic rules and road safety were organised across various police station limits in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore urged the public to act responsibly by strictly adhering to traffic regulations to ensure safe travel. He emphasised that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets, and those traveling in cars should invariably wear seat belts. The SP warned that excessive speed and negligence are life-threatening. He further stated that night patrolling has been intensified to curb crimes and prevent mishaps.

“To prevent road accidents on the National Highway, we are implementing the ‘Face Wash and Go’ initiative for drivers,” the SP added, noting that such measures are aimed at reducing fatigue-related accidents during late hours.