Awareness key for AIDS-free society

Vijayawada: Raising public awareness and focusing on the well-being of HIV/AIDS patients is essential to achieving an AIDS-free society, stated NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He said the voluntary organisations have a critical role in spreading awareness, providing care, and ensuring comprehensive health support for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Pingali Venkayya Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Friday, Dr Lakshmisha said that over the past three decades, innovative programmes initiated by the Central and State governments have successfully reduced public fear and increased confidence among patients, thereby decreasing the number of reported HIV/AIDS cases.

Referring to the NTR district, he said HIV testing centres are operational in Vijayawada, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, and Jaggaiahpet along with mobile ICTC vans offering diagnostic services. Blood for patients is being supplied through 17 blood banks, and ART centres are functioning at the Government General Hospital and the Old Government Hospital in Vijayawada. Currently, nine voluntary organisations are offering services to HIV-positive individuals in the district.

He said 1,300 HIV-positive cases were identified in 2023-24 with 1,291 patients receiving medical treatment.

Additionally, 1,924 beneficiaries are being supported with pensions and nutritional supplements.

Dr Lakshmisha stressed the importance of awareness campaigns such as “Did You Know?” which focus on educating the public about HIV transmission, prevention, testing, treatment options, condoms usage and reducing stigma. He explained the importance of toll-free helpline 1097 and modern outreach strategies to connect with the public more effectively.

He called upon voluntary organisations to ensure consistent supply of medication, nutritious food, and psychological support for patients, and to monitor treatment adherence closely.

As part of the awareness initiative, Dr Lakshmisha launched wall posters, brochures, and booklets prepared under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS.

The event was attended by DM&HO M Suhasini, Additional DM&HO and District AIDS Control Officer Dr B Bhanu Naik, ZP CEO K Kannamanayudu, ICDS PD Shaik Ruksana Sultana Begum, DRDA PD ANV Namchar Rao, and representatives of various NGOs.