Awareness of laws essential to bring changes in system

Vijayawada: Retired High Court Judge Justice U Durgaprasad said that meaningful change in systems is possible only when every individual has proper awareness of laws. He was speaking as the chief guest at book release programme of ‘Understanding Waqf Laws’, authored by retired IAS officer A MD Imtiyaz, held at One Town Musafir Khana here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Durgaprasad said the book clearly explains what Waqf law is and elaborates on its procedures and provisions in simple language that can be easily understood even by the common man. He observed that reading the book would not only create awareness about Waqf laws but also enhance legal knowledge among readers. He noted that the author has comprehensively presented the evolution of Waqf legislation, beginning with the first Waqf law enacted in independent India in 1954, followed by amendments in 1995, 2013 and 2024, all explained in a lucid and reader-friendly manner.

Author Imtiyaz said the book provides detailed and comprehensive information on Waqf Amendment Act brought by the Central government in 2024, along with a complete explanation of earlier laws and amendments.

He expressed his gratitude to Deccan Law House for extending support for the publication of the book.

The book has been divided into 16 chapters, covering key aspects such as the introduction to Waqf, its history and types, registration of Waqf properties, duties, powers and responsibilities of Mutawallis, maintenance of Waqf accounts, the structure and powers of Waqf Boards, the role of the Central Waqf Council, survey of Waqf properties, rules related to alienation and lease of properties, functioning and powers of Waqf Tribunals, penalties for violations, financial resources of Waqf Boards, and a detailed glossary explaining technical terms used in Waqf laws. The author said the book also provides a comparative analysis of old provisions and the present amendments, along with relevant and updated case laws up to January 2026. He noted that the publication would be highly useful for lawyers, government officials and all those connected with Waqf administration and related matters.

Golla Narayana Rao presided over the meeting, in which Anil Kumar of Deccan Law House, senior IAS officer Pola Bhaskar, Mohiddin, Ghousia Begum, Munir Ahmed, and several others participated.