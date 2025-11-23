Awareness on benign prostatic hyperplasia held

Nellore: Consultant Urologist at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, Dr Gokul Nachiket G said that after 40 years, prostate gland gradually enlarges in men, causing symptoms like urinary problems, frequent urination, difficulty sleeping (nocturia), and weak urine flow.

Speaking at a meet to create awareness about Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition in men, he warned that ignoring these symptoms can lead to bladder obstruction, urine retention, infections, and kidney damage. The problem can be detected in early stages through ultrasound, digital rectal examination, and PSA test. He informed that advanced urology services and laser prostate surgery treatments are available in Medicover hospital.

Hospital Center Head Lavanya and Medical Superintendent Dr Abhishek were present.