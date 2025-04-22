Awareness on forest produce must be enhanced

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari stressed the need to focus on improving the livelihoods of Tribals in the 45 tribal habitations across 14 mandals of the district. She urged agricultural scientists to support efforts aimed at the holistic development of these communities.

The Collector participated in the inauguration of a seven-day training programme on scientific beekeeping at Regional Agricultural Research Station on Monday. The programme aims to equip Tribals with scientific knowledge in apiculture. Associate Director of Research Dr M Johnson, ADRC Deputy Diredtie (DD) K Chennaiah, and other officials attended the event.

The Collector noted that significant progress has already been made in tribal welfare through initiatives like the cultivation of Nannari (Indian Sarsaparilla) and the establishment of processing units in Atmakur, which have helped tribals earn better incomes. She added that similar success can be achieved through scientific beekeeping. By adopting advanced apiculture methods, tribals can produce high-quality honey and other bee-related products, opening up new avenues for income through effective marketing.

She further stated that if this initiative is taken up collectively through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, Nandyal district has the potential to become a key supplier of honey across the state. The Collector encouraged participants to follow expert guidance shared during the training sessions and improve their socio-economic conditions through scientific apiculture.

Associate Director of Research Dr M Johnson stated that the primary objective of this week-long training program is to provide livelihood support to Chenchu tribals, especially those from Narapureddy Kunta village in Bandi Atmakur mandal. He noted that scientific beekeeping not only ensures higher honey yields but also leads to sustainable economic upliftment for the tribals.

As part of the event, the officials visited stalls set up by Nallamala Honeybee Park, Balapanur village, where they observed demonstrations of honey extraction methods from bee boxes.