Awareness on road safety held for vehicle owners
Kurnool: Deputy Transport Commissioner S Shanta Kumari has organised National Road Safety month programme at Credo School at B Thandrapadu village of Kurnool mandal on Monday. The event aimed to raise awareness about road safety to drivers, attendants, and school staff.
During the programme, instructions were given regarding school bus safety and regular health check-up for drivers. The importance of transporting students safely from their houses to school was emphasised, with guidelines provided for ensuring safety.
Motor Vehicle Inspectors S Nagaraja Naik and MV Sudhakar Reddy stressed the need to involve vehicle owners, public, and students in the road safety month activities held from January 16 to February 15. They emphasised several key safety measures, including, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.
They said that wearing helmets is mandatory while riding motorcycles, rash driving and over speeding are extremely dangerous, drivers were educated on the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. The significance of wearing seat belts during car travel was explained. Overloading in auto-rickshaws was discouraged.
Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors V Babu Kishore and N Ganesh Babu, Transport Head Constables Chalapathi and V Vijaya Bhaskar, Home Guards, school Director SB Karthik Kumar, in-charge K Anjaneyulu and others participated.