Awareness poster released on women trafficking

Ongole : The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar said that the coordination and cooperation of government agencies and voluntary organisations are necessary to fight against the trafficking of women and children.

SP unveiled a wall poster designed by the HELP voluntary organisation, Vimukthi, AP CID, and the Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission to create awareness about precautions to be taken to prevent the trafficking of children and women at his office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP traffickers target innocent, poor, and illiterate women and children from rural areas. He emphasised the need to set up wall posters in all government offices in villages to raise public awareness and vigilance.



He stressed the importance of conducting extensive awareness programmes in schools and women’s groups on the dangers of drug abuse, the negative impacts of child marriages, cybercrimes, and laws protecting children and women. The SP directed the display of the wall poster in all police stations across the district.

Project director of the HELP Target Intervention BV Sagar and representative of HELP voluntary organisation M Murali Krishna explained to the SP that their organisation has been working for over two decades for the eradication of human trafficking, protection of children’s rights, elimination of child marriages, support for HIV/AIDS victims, and rehabilitation of women affected by trafficking.

Additional SP Nageswara Rao (Admin), Additional SP Sridhar (Crimes), and District Jail Superintendent P Varun Reddy were present.

