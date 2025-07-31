Awareness programme held on World Human Trafficking Day

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of World Day Against human Trafficking in Persons, Youth Club Bejjipuram NGO in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an awareness seminar here on Wednesday.

As part of the awareness efforts, members of the Youth Club also participated in the Special Drive on Child Trafficking conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from July 15 to 30.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) A Krishna Prasad, who enlightened participants on the laws and punishments related to human trafficking and instructed the police to keep vigilant over this social evil.

ICDS PD Vimala Rani, Women police station DSP D Govinda Rao and others have stated that human trafficking is a major challenging to the law enforcement departments and some gangs are trafficking minors and juveniles and putting them in unlawful, unethical activities.

SDV Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Labour said that they are working on eradication of child labour and continuously conducting surprise checks on hotels, companies.

M Prasad Rao, Project Director of Youth Club Bejjipuram, stated that the NGO has been working closely with government departments to address child labour, child trafficking, and child marriages. He added that in recent efforts, 26 trafficked children were identified and presented before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the support of the District Child Protection Unit and the Child line team.