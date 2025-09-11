Awareness programme held on World Suicide Prevention Day

Kurnool: On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, an awareness programme on mental health was organised at District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) here on Wednesday. State Child Health Coordinator D. Maheshwar Prasad along with psychiatrist Dr Chaitanya unveiled banner on mental health issues.

Dr Maheshwar Prasad emphasised that suicidal thoughts are extremely dangerous and urged individuals experiencing such feelings to immediately seek help from mental health professionals. He noted that severe mental stress and conflicts are driving many people to take their own lives. He appealed to individuals to pause and think carefully before taking such a drastic step. Highlighting behavioural changes in those contemplating suicide, he said they often isolate themselves, indulge in harmful habits, express hopelessness, and sometimes give away their prized possessions as a sign of distress.

Dr Chaitanya created awareness about mental health disorders to the students of local nursing college. She stressed the importance of early detection and treatment, explaining that many issues can be managed if identified in the initial stages. She pointed out warning signs such as repeatedly talking about death, withdrawal from friends and family, changes in sleep and appetite, excessive worry, frequent crying, and persistent feelings of despair.

The doctors urged the public to utilise Tele-Manas toll-free helpline 14416, where trained psychiatrists and counsellors provide professional guidance and emotional support to those in need. Nursing College Principal Srinivasula Shetty, Deputy DEMO Chandrashekhar Reddy, Deputy Health Education Officer Padmavathi, Finance Consultant Aruna, and Projectionist Khaleel were among those who participated in the programme.