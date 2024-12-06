Awareness programme on NABL accreditation held in Sri City

Sri City: An awareness programme on ‘NABL accreditation and its benefits’ was conducted on Thursday by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with Sri City. The event, facilitated by NABL’s Bengaluru Regional Office, drew participation from over 50 quality executives representing diverse industrial sectors within the Sri City region.

The session aimed to educate participants on the significance of laboratory accreditation and its role in enhancing industrial quality standards.

D Ranjit Kumar, Deputy Director, NABL-QCI, offered a comprehensive overview of NABL’s services, the accreditation process, and its associated advantages.

Sreeram Pinnamaraju, Assistant Director, NABL, provided a detailed walkthrough of the NABL website and resources, helping participants navigate critical documentation and tools. During the interactive session, resource persons addressed participants’ queries, ensuring a deeper understanding of the accreditation process and its practical implications.

Prof Dr Santanu Bhattacharya, Director of IISER Tirupati, who inaugurated the programme, highlighted the current status of accreditation across industries in India. Prof Dr YV Rami Reddy from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, underscored the need for industries to pursue quality accreditation as a pathway to global competitiveness.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said, “This session on NABL accreditation is a valuable initiative that empowers our industries to enhance operational excellence, strengthen global competitiveness, and deliver superior products. Such programmes are vital for Sri City’s mission to be a hub of world-class manufacturing and innovation.”