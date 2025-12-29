CMRF cheques distributed to 31 beneficiaries: MLA

Anantapur: UrbanMLA Daggubati Prasad on Sunday said that ensuring access to education and healthcare for every poor family remains the primary objective of the coalition government.

He was speaking at the TDP office in Anantapur Urban after distributing Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to beneficiaries.

Under the 22nd phase, a total of 31 beneficiaries were provided CMRF assistance amounting to Rs 21 lakh. Party leaders, corporators, and TDP activists from various divisions attended the programme.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to MLA Daggubati Prasad and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the timely financial assistance.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that CMRF assistance was being extended in the Anantapur Urban constituency on an unprecedented scale. He noted that within one and a half years, around 400 beneficiaries had received financial aid worth Rs 4 crore under the CMRF, with a significant portion benefiting minorities.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to welfare, he stated that no citizen should feel deprived of medical treatment. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was implementing welfare and development programmes with a clear and structured plan. The MLA pointed out that five key election promises were fulfilled within the first month of assuming office.