Awareness walkathon on traffic rules organised

Kakinada: As part of the 37th National Road Safety Month, a walkathon was organised in Kakinada on Tuesday under the joint auspices of the Transport and Police Departments. Kakinada District In-charge Collector Apurva Bharat and District SP Bindu Madhav flagged off the event.

The walkathon, which proceeded from Bhanugudi Centre to the Boat Club, saw the participation of MLCs Karri Padmashree and Perabathula Rajasekharam.

Speaking on the occasion, In-charge Collector Apurva Bharat stated that everyone should develop awareness of road safety rules to prevent accidents. He stressed the necessity of wearing helmets and seat belts for self-protection District SP Bindu Madhav remarked that most accidents occur due to individual negligence.

MLC Perabathula Rajasekharam urged the youth to gain awareness of road safety measures and act as guides for others. The event was attended by District Transport Officer K Sridhar, Kakinada Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Patil Devaraj, AR Additional SP S Srinivasa Rao, SB DSP KVV Satyanarayana, Kakinada RTO BV Murali Krishna, and other officials.