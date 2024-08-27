Live
Axeelent Pharma alerts public on fraudulent website & email scam
Sri City: Axxelent Pharma Science Private Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Sri City SEZ, has issued an urgent public advisory regarding fraudulent activities conducted under its name.
The company noticed a deceptive website, Axxelentpharma.com and associated email addresses such as [email protected], etc. which are being used for malicious purposes. The company strongly emphasises that it has no affiliation with these fraudulent entities.
The official website of Axxelent Pharma Science Private Limited is Axxelent.com and its official human resources email address is [email protected]., etc. The company disclaims any responsibility for financial fraud or misleading communications originating from the counterfeit website or email addresses, stated K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Senior Manager, HR & Administration ([email protected]) stated.
The company urges anyone who may have fallen victim to or encountered issues related to these fraudulent activities to file a formal complaint with the local police immediately.