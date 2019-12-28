Ayesha Meera parents seek justice in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The parents of Ayesha Meera staged a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk here on Friday. Ayesha Meera was brutally raped and murdered 12 years back on December 27. The parents of Ayesha staged a protest under the aegis of Ayesha Nyaya Porata Committee led by advocate Picchukala Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media, Shamshad Begum, mother of the Ayesha, pointed out that her daughter was murdered 12 years ago, but the accused were not yet arrested.

She alleged that some powerful persons were behind the brutal rape and murder of Ayesha. She said in various cases, families of victims received justice except in Ayesha case.

She alleged that the police failed in their investigation into the case and demanded justice to their family. Advocates and members of women's associations participated and raised slogans against the government. They demanded stern punishment to the accused in Ayesha Meera case.

Ayesha Nyaya Porata Committee convenor and advocate Ganga Bhavani demanded that the government punish the accused and do justice to the family of Ayesha Meera which has been waiting for justice for a long time.