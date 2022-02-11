Ayushman Bharat: No instance of fraud in AP

Ongole: "No fraudulent claim is reported at the empanelled health care providers in Andhra Pradesh under Ayushman Bharat," explained Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar while replying to a question by Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

The MP Office informed the same here on Thursday.

Responding to the questions by Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the States has empanelled private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, based on a well-defined criterion laid down by National Health Authority.

The Minister said that the average bed strength of the empanelled hospitals in the country is 45, and 8.5 lakh admissions are authorised

for the treatment of Covid-19 under the scheme by January 2022.

Among them, 22,874 fraudulent transactions are reported at the empanelled hospitals.

Minister Bharati also sent State-wise list of admissions and fraudulent transactions to the MP, informing that Andhra Pradesh State has authorised 87,081 admissions in 2020-21, and 1,26,345 admissions in 2021-22, but no fraudulent transaction is reported in the state either in 2020-21 or 2021-22.