Ayyanna Patrudu demands response from officials on landgrab

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the officials concerned did not provide proper answers when asked for the details of lands grabbed by the YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said an application was submitted to the collector’s office and another application to the GVMC office under the Right to Information Act seeking details of the construction going on at the CBCNC lands at Siripuram.

The TDP politburo member questioned what is the purpose of introducing ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme when RTI Act is not being implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that gravel excavation works are going on at CBCNC lands belonging to a Christian organisation in Siripuram to an extent of 18,000 sq mts.

Further, Ayyanna Patrudu said that he has made a request under the RTI for the details of the work in progress at CBCNC lands.

Similarly, the former minister asked about the details of the YSRCP leaders occupying lands, including the ones belonging to Hindus and Muslims in Visakhapatnam.

The former minister warned that a response should be given within 30 days otherwise he would go to Appellate Authority, if still not given, he would file a case in the High Court.

Further, Ayyanna Patrudu said that when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the CBI had arrested Union ministers and wondered how MP Y S Avinash Reddy could not be arrested till now. He said that it is a shame that a person involved in a murder case is walking free.

TDP legal cell general secretary P S Naidu and SC Cell general secretary John were present.