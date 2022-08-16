Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Flag hoisting, inspiring lectures and cultural programmes marked Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as the two districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli celebrated the 75 years of Independence on Monday.

About 10 tableaux were displayed at the Police Barracks Grounds in Visakhapatnam where the Independence Day was celebrated with fervour. Of the 10 tableaux, the GVMC tableau bagged the top prize. While DRDA received the second prize, VMRDA tableau stood third. Students presented impressive cultural programmes marking the occasion.

Health and District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini briefed about the development works and government schemes on the occasion. The Minister in the presence of the District Collector presented merit certificates to various officials for their remarkable performance at work.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna hoisted the national flag and offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Collector's office in Visakhapatnam. Later, a rally was organised from the Collectorate to the Police Parade Ground. Joint Collector K Viswanadhan and district revenue officer Srinivasamurthy were present.

The newly-formed Anakapalli district celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at NTR Grounds in the district. Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora hoisted the flag on the occasion. He was accompanied by District Collector P Ravi Subhash and SP Gowthami Sali.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy unfurled the national flag and took Rashtriya Salami presented by contingents of Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Civil Defence.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM highlighted the division's performance. He admired the efforts of recognised unions for their constructive role in healthy industrial relations. Daredevil feats by motorbike rides were the main attraction. The sniffer dogs of RPF performed yoga postures and demonstrated bomb detection tasks. An exhibition of paintings brought out by more than 250 schoolchildren of railway employees was set up at the venue.

APEPDCL: Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao unfurled the national flag and took the general salute given by the APTS wing of the APEPDCL. Addressing the gathering, the CMD appealed to employees to discharge their responsibilities with dedication. The CMD said the APEPDCL has achieved many milestones and it has become one of the best power companies in the country.

ENC: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) comprising platoons of Naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines, establishments and defence security corps at Command Parade Ground. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta took the salute and inspected a 50-men armed guard. The parade comprising six armed platoons and 12 unarmed platoons commenced with insertion of the prestigious President's colours and concluded with the national anthem. The C-in-C also highlighted the concepts and strategies to shape the India of the future.

Meanwhile, at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial on the Beach Road, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet placed a floral wreath in the morning and paid tributes to brave warriors who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the Nation.

RINL: RINL celebrated the day with patriotic fervour and gaiety in Ukkunagaram. Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL hoisted the national flag and took the salute accorded by the CISF Jawans. Addressing the employees and their family members on the occasion, Atul Bhatt said an intensive nationwide yearlong campaign Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated with the focus on citizen participation.

Dredging Corporation of India celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at its head office in Visakhapatnam. Capt S Divakar, MD & CEO, DCIL, (A/C) led the employees in paying homage to the countless patriots who have laid down their lives to win and preserve the freedom of the great nation. Speaking on the occasion, Captain S Divakar urged the employees to stay safe in times of the pandemic.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also celebrated at NTPC Simhadri. GGM, Simhadri, G C Choukse hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour. President of Deepika Ladies Club Rashmi Choukse and senior officials graced the occasion. Choukse mentioned the achievements of Simhadri power station. Achievers of the project were given Power Excel Awards and GM Meritorious Awards for their outstanding contribution in their respective work areas.

Insurance Corporation Employees' Union organised I-Day celebrations at A S R Vignana Kendram. In his keynote delivery, former MLC MVS Sarma said that unity of mind emerged in various sections of the people. IIEA/ICEU general secretary G Vara Prasad, president ICEU M Kameswari, PRO of AIIEA/ICEU A Ramakrishna, among others took part in the celebrations.

BJP Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao hoisted the tricolour at BVK High School and VUDA Colony junction in Gajuwaka.

Saluting the national flag, north constituency in-charge and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju said people should draw inspiration from the freedom fighters and contribute to society. Former MLA Tynala Vijayakumar, VKPCR chairperson Ch Lakshmi Venkat Rao and Deputy Mayor K Sathish were present.

Participating in the 75th Independence Day celebrations with the ex-servicemen at their welfare building in Kasimkota of Anakapalli district on Monday, former Anakapalli MLA and TDP constituency in-charge P Govinda Satyanarayana honoured ex-servicemen on the occasion.

GITAM celebrated Independence Day to re-experience the spirit of patriotism and honour the glorious past of the country. Institution's president M Sribharath unfurled the national flag and addressed the faculty and students. He said the institution not only inspires the students for research and innovation but also inculcates values in them so that they become good citizens. He mentioned that every individual is capable of solving social problems. Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam said that the institution was planning to raise the research grants in coming years to make the university financially self-sufficient.