Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee held in Badvel under TDP youth leaders

Under the leadership of Mr. Ritesh Reddy, a group of youth leaders in Badvel Constituency, with the blessings of former MLA Ms. K. Vijayamma, initiated a campaign called "Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee." The aim of this campaign is to ensure victory for the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections in the constituency and present it as a gift to the President of Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Bojja Roshanna is in charge of this campaign.

As part of the program, the team visited door-to-door in Porumamilla Mandal Porumamilla Town 7, 8 Ward Booth 55 to explain about the welfare schemes that will be implemented after the Telugu Desam Party comes back to power. They urged the residents to support both Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Susthira Kutam.

Various leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party actively participated in this program.