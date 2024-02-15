  • Menu
Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program, was launched in Husenapuram village

Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program, was launched in Husenapuram village. This program aims to provide financial assistance and support to the families affected by the Pulwama attack that took place five years ago. The program is a tribute to the martyrs of the attack and aims to ensure a better future for their families.





The distribution of the future guarantee program was conducted by Mrs. Gauru Charita Reddy, the former MLA of Panyo and the TDP in-charge. She was joined by TDP Nandyala District President Mallela Rajasekhar, Mandal President Govind Reddy, Mandal Muslim Minority Leader Hussenapuram Mahbub Basha, Vice Sarpanch Sameena, Mandal Telugu Youth President Samanna Gari Ramachandradu, Village Leaders Former Kalvabugga Chairman Sudhakar, Kuruva Govind, Jaya Krishna, Anwar, Sami Ullah, Vali, minority leaders Kalwa Razak Basha, and a large number of Muslim women, TDP, Jana Sena party leaders, and activists.


The event was attended by leaders and activists from various political parties, showing solidarity and support for the cause. The aim of the program is to provide assistance and ensure a secure future for the families affected by the Pulwama attack.



