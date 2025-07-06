Babus don’t care about Babu’s P4 mission

Penukonda: Officials appeared indifferent towards the P4 initiative, a prestigious programme launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during the Constituency Vision Action Plan meeting held on Saturday at the Bhuvana Vijaya meeting hall, under the chairmanship of RDO Anand Kumar.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles minister Savitha, along with tahsildars, MPDOs, and municipal commissioners from five mandals of the constituency.

While discussions were underway on the P4 Action Plan, several officials were seen engrossed in their mobile phones, ignoring the proceedings.

Even as the Minister and RDO were actively engaging in talks on the plan, the inattentive behavior of officials, who appeared visibly distracted and unconcerned, became a topic of criticism.

Their disregard for a key initiative prioritised by the Chief Minister has sparked concerns and debate over the seriousness with which the programme is being implemented at the local level.