Rajamahendravaram: Backwater from Polavaram uproots thousands

Rajamahendravaram: Backwater from Polavaram project entering the habitations is causing havoc to the tribal people of Devipatnam mandal in East Agency. Many of them are shifted to other areas by local boats.

The problem emerged when Polavaram project officials released 15,000 cusecs of water from 42 gates through the approach channel and spillway towards Dowleswaram Barrage. Water levels reached to more than 25 meters. Backwater entered Devipatnam mandal and other project affected villages, forcing people to evacuate.

Water in KadammaVagu at A Veeravaram, Dandangi Vagu, Gubblamma Palem and other villages of mandal is overflowing onto the road bringing vehicular traffic between Dandangi and Chinaramanayyapet villages to a grinding halt. According to the sources, people in 44 villages in Ramapachodavram Revenue division and 21 villages in Yetapaka Revenue division are living under threat of submergence.

As per officials of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram, the water level at the barrage is 8.65 feet. People from the tribal belt in the upper Polavaram project area are already being shifted to other areas.

The situation in four mandals--Kunavaram, VR Puram, Yetapaka and Chinturu--under ITDA Chintur limits is also grim with water level rising in Sabari River, a tributary of River Godavari.

Rampachodavaram TDP in-charge Vanthala Rajeswari told 'The Hans India' that nearly 47 villages are likely to be submerged in the floodwater due to the cofferdam of Polavaram project. She said that floodwaters have affected villages including Devipatnam, Kondamodualu, Thativada, Kathanpalli, Yenugulagudem, Mulapadu, Somarlapadu, China Ramanayyapeta, Veeravaram, Agraharam, Madipalli, Maturu, Kachuluru, Penikalapadu, Gonduru, Talluru in the agency. But, the YSRCP government has not helped them with the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package despite displacement and other inconveniences caused due to backwater to the tribal people. In the event of floods where should they carry their livestock and domestic birds, she questioned.

For the last two years they have been facing floods and the government has not responded to provide a full rehabilitation for their safety, comfort and other means of living. In view of the flood due to cofferdam the tribal people of Kunvaram mandal of East Agency evacuated and sought a place in the forest area. They laid temporary huts, but the forest officials forcibly removed them. She wondered what made the officials to forcibly remove them when they laid huts temporarily to escape from the impending floods. There is no response from the government, she alleged and said her party wants to know where affected people should go. She demanded that the government provide R&R package immediately for the Polavaram Project affected people in the East Agency.

During a recent meeting, district Collector D Muralidhar Reddy had said that tribals were apprehensive about the impending floods due to cofferdam and added that nothing would happen to their lives or dwellings due to cofferdam.

He had assured that during the flood time the government would extend help through the control rooms. He said that after the receding of the floods, the government would take up the construction of damaged roads, restoration of electrical supply and affected services.

On other hand, ITDA Chinturu Project Officer Ramana stated that more than 22 lakh cusecs of water is likely to flow this year in the event of any flood. He said that there is likelihood of the backwater to inundate the territories. He said that there is 1.5 lakh people in the Chinturu division. In the event of the floods, the first affected places are VR Puram and Tummuleru.

He said that already the backwater is entered at Sabari -Godavari confluence area in the Agency. However, he assured people not to get panicked and frightened. Essential commodities will be kept in stock and made available for the flood-affected people in the agency. He said that by taking permission from the relevant authorities, the tribal people can stay in their chosen places in the Agency and He added that the government would provide all the facilities including essential commodities, infrastructure facilities and other amenities to them. At the same he added that without prior permission, the tribal people cannot erect huts in the places of their choice. Meanwhile, the backwaters have encircled the villages and people in Chinturu division have already shifted their belongings to the safer places. They appealed to the State government to complete the R&R packages and provide them houses in rehabilitation colonies.