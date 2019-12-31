Bad days started for YSRCP Govt: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Supporting the farmers and public agitation against the proposal of three capitals, the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan blamed that the bad days have started for the YSRCP government as the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been playing with the lives of the farmers here in the Amaravati capital city, in a public meeting cum interaction at Yarrabalem, on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan blamed that when then TDP government proposed the Amaravati as capital, then opposition leader and present Chief Minister supported the concept and stressed to acquire at least 30,000 acrs of land. But now, reverting from their stand, the Chief Minister and his party men have been opposing the Amaravati, which is unethical, Pawan Kalyan added.

The public in the village said that all the women, children and farmers came to the streets to save the capital city. They blamed that the ministers and MLAs of the ruling party have been portraying the farmers as paid artists. A women in the meeting said that, when they asked the government to do justice, the ministers and YSRCP leaders were insulting the farmers of the capital region with their provocative statements in the media.

The farmers observed that once the YSRCP leaders accepted Amaravati as capital but now the same people have been calling it as desert and graveyard. They blamed that Jagan cheated everyone in the capital city as well as in the state. If the government change the capital from here, then all the farmers have to migrate for employment. Reacting on the returning lands to the farmers by the government, the farmers observed that after laying roads and constructing buildings on the agriculture lands, how would the lands fit for cultivation.

On the other hand, the police department has beefed up security at the capital city villages. Particularly, at the villages like Mandadam, the department has deployed more than 300 police personnel and did not allow any outsiders to enter into the villages.