Badeti Chanti flays YSRCP govt in Eluru
TDP in-charge for Eluru Assembly Constituency, Badeti Chanti, criticized Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for inciting his party supporters to fight the election. He visited the Eluru 3rd Division and explained the Super Six schemes to the people, stating that these schemes will benefit all sections of society in the future.
Many youths joined the TDP party under the leadership of local leaders. Badeti Chanti expressed confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance will win the election, criticizing the YCP government for hurting the poor in the name of welfare schemes and taxes.
MLA Alla Nani also criticized the development of the city and stated that this time the people's judgement will be memorable. Badeti Chanti assured that if the alliance comes to power, programs that benefit all communities will be implemented.