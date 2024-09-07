Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims

Rajamahendravaram: International badminton player Satwik Sairaj has donated Rs 2 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist flood victims in Vijayawada.

On his behalf, his parents T Ranga Mani and R Kasi Vishwanath presented the cheque to Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar in Amalapuram. The Collector praised Satwik and his family for their humanitarian support to those affected by the floods.