Badvel by-election results: It is people's victory, says YSRCP govt. chief whip Srikanth Reddy

The ruling YSRCP has been on cloud nine with the victory in the Badvel by-election. The YSRCP won with a huge majority like never before. Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy spoke to the media after the YSRCP victory in Badvel and opined that it is people's victory. He expressed his special thanks to YSRCP activists, leaders, and voters for working hard for the victory of YSRCP.



Srikanth Reddy clarified that with this massive majority the responsibility of the YSRCP has further increased. Srikanth Reddy alleged that despite BJP being in the contest, it is Chandrababu who has worked behind the screen for the defeat of the YSRCP.



Meanwhile, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. CM YS Jagan congratulated Dr. Dasari Sudha and party leaders on their victory in the Badvel Assembly by-election. Along with them, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and Whip Korumutla Srinivas also met the Chief Minister.