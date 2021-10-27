Badvel Bypoll: SP KKN Anburajan asks outsiders to vacate immediately

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan appealed to outsiders, those were staying in the villages and towns for campaigning purpose, should vacate them immediately.

In the wake of Badvel byelection, in a press note released here on Wednesday, the SP said that as per the latest guidelines of Election Commission of India(ECI), candidates contesting in the election and leaders conducting electioneering on behalf of their candidates should

stop canvassing before 72 hours of polling date by 7 pm of October 27.

The SP warned of initiating stringent action against the owners of lodges, guest houses, marriage function halls if they offer rooms to the outsiders for organising any kind of meetings and functions on rental purpose.

He warned that rowdy-sheets would be opened against the lawbreakers if they violate election code. He said victory rallies were completely banned after the counting of votes and appealed to all to extend their cooperation to the police administration for smooth conduct of electoral process.