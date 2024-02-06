Balak Ram mandir shows integrity of Indians

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangam (APUS), which is an affiliated organisation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriy Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), held its State executive meeting in National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Monday. ABRSM national organising secretary Mahendra Kapoor released ABRSM 2024 academic calendar and the special issue of Jagruti on the occasion of inauguration of Balak Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Keynote speaker Bharathi, RSS Southern States Saha prant pracharak said that construction of Bhavya and Divya Balak Ram temple in Ayodhya show national integrity of Indians irrespective of caste, religion, region, gender and political allegiance. The construction of Balak Ram temple is a lesson to anti-national elements inside and outside the country. With this spirit, Indians work harder to make Bharat as Vishwaguru by 2047.

ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy, secretary Dr Bulti Das, treasurer Dr Rajasekhar, Dr Ramesh, Dr Padmavathi, Dr Ranjani, APUS State president Balaji, general secretary Satyanarayana and teachers from all over the State participated.