Balakrishna & Chandrababu speaking blatant lies, says Roja

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism RK Roja came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-turned-politician Balakrishna for misleading people through 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' show over the series of incidents that took place in 1995.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara during VIP break darshan, Roja alleged that Chandrababu and Balakrishna spoke blatant lies in the entertainment show as people are not believing the news published and telecasted by a section of the newspapers of news channels favouring the TDP.

"People are laughing at them for trying to cover up their past mistakes," she mentioned and stated that everyone in Telugu states are aware as to how Chandrababu backstabbed TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and his family to become CM. "Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan obstructing north Andhra development," she slammed. Now, the comments of Roja became viral on social media.