Balakrishna clarifies on remarks on nurses, says his words distorted

Actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's comments on nurses in a TV channel program are causing a stir. The nurses are expressing anger over the comments made by the Janasena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan in the program called Unstoppable. Nurses are protesting in this order.



Meanwhile, during the protests, the nurses expressed anger against Balakrishna and Pawan. On this occasion they said Pawan Kalyan who defended Balakrishna's comments should apologize. They alleged that while Balakrishna insulted the nurses, Pawan didn't condemn it and demanded that Balakrishna should issue a public apology immediately. They recalled that during Corona, we left our families and sacrificed our lives. He asked not to look down on the nursing profession.

However, Balakrishna responded and gave an explanation on his comments. Balakrishna said that his comments were distorted. He said that he has respect for nurses who provide services to patients and opined that he regret if the sentiments of the nurses are hurt.