Balakrishna Reddy gets Ugadi award in social service wing

Tirupati: As part of Ugadi celebrations held in Tirupati, G Balakrishna Reddy (UK) was honoured with Ugadi Award in social service category. The award was presented during a grand ceremony held at Kacchapi Auditorium on Sunday.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal handed over the award to Balakrishna Reddy, recognising his contributions to social service. The event was attended by DRO Narasimhulu, Tourism Regional Director R Ramana Prasad, District Tourism Officer Janardhan Reddy, and other dignitaries. The Ugadi Awards are given annually to individuals excelling in various fields, celebrating their contributions to society.