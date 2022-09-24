Balakrishna slams YSRCP govt over renaming NTR Health University with YSR
The Telugu Desam Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna reacted strongly to the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to rename the NTR Health University to YSR Health University.
In a shared post, Balakrishna stated that NTR is not just a name to change or remove and added that NTR means a culture, civilization and the back of the Telugu states. He further criticised the YS Jagan-led government citing YS Jagan's father changed the name of Shamshabad Airport after came to the power.
Now, the son is changing the name of a University, he added. Balakrishna warned that the people are to change the YS Jagan's government. He further added that many leaders existing in the (YSRCP) party, are living on alms given by NTR.
