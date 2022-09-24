Balakrishna slams YSRCP govt over renaming NTR Health University with YSR

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna reacted strongly to the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to rename the NTR Health University to YSR Health University.

In a shared post, Balakrishna stated that NTR is not just a name to change or remove and added that NTR means a culture, civilization and the back of the Telugu states. He further criticised the YS Jagan-led government citing YS Jagan's father changed the name of Shamshabad Airport after came to the power.

Now, the son is changing the name of a University, he added. Balakrishna warned that the people are to change the YS Jagan's government. He further added that many leaders existing in the (YSRCP) party, are living on alms given by NTR.