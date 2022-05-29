Balakrishna starts Anna Canteen in Guntur, asks cadre to work hard to bring TDP to power

TDP leader and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said that all the systems in the state were weakened under the YSRCP rule. Balakrishna was outraged that the government is looting the people in all ways and that the people are fed up. Balakrishna who started the Anna Canteen in Guntur has made the above comments and called on the party cadre to work hard to bring the party back to power.



Earlier, Balakrishna fired at the ruling YSRCP in Mahanadu at Ongole on Saturday. He said that people have done a mistake by giving chance to the YSRCP and urged them to consider the TDP party for the upcoming elections.

Balakrishna has been emotional while speaking about Legend NTR and asserted that his father started his career as an ordinary farmer and served as a government employee, artist and chief minister. As part of the centenary anniversary celebration, Nandamuri Balakrishna paid rich tributes to his father NTR in Nimmakuru.