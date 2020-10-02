Balayogi, a role model for all politicians: TDP leader Ganni Krishna

Rajamahendravaram: TDP senior leader Ganni Krishna has said former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi is a role model to all politicians in the country.



Paying tributes to him in connection with his 69th birth anniversary here on Thursday, he said Balayogi hailed from a poor family in the district

was elevated as Lok Sabha Speaker because of his commitment and sincerity in politics. He worked as MLA, MP, minister and zilla parishad chairman and proved his mettle in all his works. Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave an opportunity to GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker and Pratibha Bharathi as Assembly Speaker who belongs to SC community. TDP worked for the welfare of SCs and BCs during its regime, he added.

East Godavari district was developed in all fronts because of GMC Balayogi and he led a simple life until his death, he said. He maintained the decorum as Lok Sabha Speaker and received laurels from all sections in running Lok Sabha, he averred.

