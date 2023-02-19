Balija Bhavan construction works to gather pace

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the much delayed Balija Bhavan works will start soon. Bhumana along with Balija JAC leaders on Saturday visited the site opposite to LIC office on Narasimha Theertham road in the city, which was allotted by the government for the construction of Balija Bhavan in the site measuring about 1.5 acres. The MLA also assured the leaders of Balija community, which is predominant in the pilgrim city, that he would speak to AP Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu to provide required funds for the construction of Balija Bhavan in the famous pilgrim city and fulfil the dreams of the members of Balija community waiting for long to have their own community hall in the city.

Without waiting for funds from Kapu Corporation, Bhumana said that he would raise donations for spade works like levelling the site and construction of a compound wall to safeguard the sprawling site and on his part announced Rs 5 lakh as donation. Balija JAC leaders including Neelam Balaji recently met Bhumana and told him about the delay in taking up the Balija Bhavan construction works resulting in the site turning a place for urchins in the areas for indulging in vices, MLA said reiterating that he would do his best for realising Balija Bhavan in the city.

It may be noted here that after a prolonged struggle by the Balija community from the city, government allotted 1.5-acre site in 2019 but for various reasons including change of guard in the state and Covid pandemic, the building work was delayed. Against this backdrop, the MLA visited the site responding to Balija leaders. Corporation Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Corporator Ramaswamy Venkatesh and others were also present. Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana, Arcot Krishna Prasad, Alwar Murali, Dinesh Royal and Mallishetty Ramesh were present.