Balineni Srinivas Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says with YSRCP

Former minister and YSRCP MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has denied the media reports that he is joining the Jana Sena party. In a media conference organized in Ongole, he said that some people are spreading evil propaganda against him. He said that such incidents are painful. Balineni made it clear that he cannot do chameleon politics and said that as long as he is in politics he will stay with the YS family who gave him political alms.

He said that YS Jagan's government is doing a lot of good to the family of handloom weavers. He said he had responded to Pawan Kalyan's tweet with a good intention. Balineni said that he will talk to CM Jagan about the recent rumours against him. He said that an inquiry will be conducted in the case of Gorantla Madhav and action will be taken accordingly.

He said that the differences between the leaders in Giddalur constituency have been resolved.