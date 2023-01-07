Ballayya's chopper makes emergency landing in Ongole due to glitch

Ongole: The helicopter in which Telugu Desam Party MLA and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was travelling made an emergency landing in Ongole due to a technical glitch. According to the sources, the pilot of the chopper made an emergency landing in Ongole PTC grounds due to technical glitch a few minutes after it took-off. The officials are waiting for ATC clearance.



Actor Balakrishna, actress Shruti Haasan and others are waiting for the helicopter. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and provided security for him. It is known that Balakrishna attended Veera Simha Reddy's pre-release event in Ongole on Friday.