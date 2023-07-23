Ban on heavy vehicles on road cum rail bridge Sudden orders were given by the collector

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha has issued a sudden order banning the movement of lorries and buses on the road-cum-rail bridge between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur from Sunday. Henceforth heavy vehicles and buses have been directed to travel through Gammon Bridge.

She said that vehicular traffic has continued on the road cum railway bridge since 1974. At that time, the life span of the bridge was decided to be 65 years. The collector said that the pressure on the bridge has increased due to the tremendous increase in traffic at the time when this bridge was available for 49 years. She said that due to heavy-laden vehicles driving on this bridge, the bridge is getting damaged in the areas where there are deck joints. She clarified that in view of the safety of the bridge, as per the instructions given by the R&B officials, the lorries and buses are being banned from plying on the bridge.

Expert committees have given reports in the years 2007 and 2011 that there is a possibility of getting hit by the bridge if vehicles weighing more than 10.2 tons are driven. The collector said that poles should be set up in the middle of the bridge so that only permitted vehicles can move on the bridge.