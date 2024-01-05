Banaganapalle: Reddys, 5% of population, rule the roost

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Its worth noting that BCs are the majority community followed by SCs and minorities, while Reddy community constitute only 5 per cent in Banaganapalle constituency. But still Reddy community is enjoying the political fruits till date. BCs, SCs, STs and minorities hardly had any chance to become MLAs, MPs or MLCs. In fact, BCs are the dominating and deciding community in this constituency, but it’s a pity that they just remained as vote bank for the upper caste leaders.

Banaganapalle, popular with its nick name ‘Mango Town’, as the world famous mango variety ‘Banginapalli or ‘Laddu Pasand’ is widely cultivated here and also known as the ‘King of Mangoes’. The succulent Banaganapalle mango had received Geographical Identification (GI) tag in 2017.

Between 1790 and 1948, Banaganapalle state was one of the princely states of India during British Raj period. The state was founded in 1665 and its capital was in Banaganapalle.

Its rulers were Shia Muslims and the last one signed the accession to the Indian union on 23 February, 1948. Before becoming a constituency, Banaganapalle was a part of Panyam constituency. In 2009, Banaganapalle was made as a separate constituency, with five mandals - Owk, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala, Koilakuntla and Banaganapalle. The constituency has a voter strength of 2.40 lakh.

Banaganapalle constituency is rich in minerals and there are several quarries in Kolimigundla, Banaganapalle and other places. Owk mandal is famous for Owk reservoir and Owk tunnel. Kolimigundla mandal has a greater number of cement factories. Similarly, the world famous caves ‘Belum caves’ are in Kolimigundla and Banaganapalle is famous for Yaganti Uma Maheswara Swamy temple and Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Though the constituency is rich in minerals, there are no factories. Despite having tourist places, the successive governments did not do anything promote tourism.

On the other hand, factionalism has been ruling the constituency and the worst victims of this factionalism are people belonging to Backward Class and Scheduled Caste communities.

Since Banaganapalle became a constituency in 2009, only Reddy community has been in power. In 2009 election, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy contested from Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and elected as MLA. In 2014 election, BC Janardhan Reddy of TDP became MLA and in 2019, Katasani Rami Reddy elected on YSRCP ticket.

Political sources say that apart from these two leaders, no other leaders came forward to contest against them. For the ensuing elections, two names that are being heard as the possible candidates are Challa Sri Lakshmi, Owk MPP and daughter-in-law of ex-MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and wife of the deceased ex-MLC Challa Bhageeratha Reddy; and the other is from Guru Raghavendra Institution. Banaganapalle constituency is lagging far behind in terms of development. To reach district headquarters Nandyal, residents of Banaganapalle, Sanjamala, Koilakuntla, Kolimigundla and Owk have to travel a minimum of 60-80 km. There are no proper roads, no proper ways of transportation and even no educational institutions.

Banaganapalle constituency, apart from famous for Banginipalli mangoes, is also famous for Srimadvirat Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy. The Yogi, who wrote ‘Kalagyanam’ was born in Banaganapalle village, one km away from Yaganti.