Bandaru Dattatreya stresses dire need to protect & promote Telugu language

Eluru: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said that Telugu is one of the oldest and the most beautiful languages in the country and known as the Italian of the East. Dattatreya participated as the chief guest on the second and last day of the International Telugu Celebrations (Antarjatiya Telugu Sambaralu) conducted by Andhra Saraswata Parishat located near Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. He said Telugu language has a history of 4,000 years and it was declared as the classical language in 2008 by the Central government.

Dattatreya regretted that Telugu people are still fond of English language even after 75 years of India's independence. He said former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao had brought recognition and glory to Telugu language in the world. The Haryana Governor had felt Telugu language should be introduced as the medium of instruction in the schools right from the primary classes.

He felt Telugu people should respect the Telugu speaking people and shower love and affection on their mother tongue. He called upon the people to love Telugu language and other languages also. He said, "We should cultivate the habit of signing in Telugu language only." Bandatu Dattatreya was felicitated by the organisers on the occasion. Visakha Sarada Peethadhipati Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy has expressed concern that attempts were being made to totally neglect Telugu language.

He has appealed to the Telugu people to cultivate the habit of speaking in mother tongue only. He said that he would write a letter to Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy to set up a mega Shilparamam in Andhra Pradesh to reflect the glory and history of Telugu culture. Speakers underlined the need to protect the Telugu language and culture on the occasion. Children presented cultural programmes on the occasion.