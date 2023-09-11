Bandh being observed peacefully in Prakasam district

Ongole: The bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party, against the arrest and judicial remand of its supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu over graft allegations in the Skill Development Corporation case, is being observed smoothly and peacefully in erstwhile Prakasam district, on Monday.



Following request of the TDP leaders yesterday, the schools, business establishments in many places were closed voluntarily. The ever-busy Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole wear a deserted look as the shutters of the shops were closed down, while the many establishments on Truck Road also followed the same. The TDP leaders and workers tried to stop the movement of the buses from the RTC Bus Station in the early morning, but the buses started to their destinations after few hours.

The police took some of the influential leaders in the district into preventive custody, while put some of them under house arrest. The Prakasam district SP Malika Garg inspected the observation of bandh and the security by police posted at the important junctions in the Ongole town. She said that the police will take action on the people who try to disturb the regular life of the public and obstruct the transport. She announced that Section 30 of Police Act is in force across the district and warned the public to not try to violate it. She informed that there is no permission to anyone to conduct rallies and public meetings in the district, and requested the people to cooperate with the police.