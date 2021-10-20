Bandh evokes poor response in Anantapur district

Anantapur: With the house arrest of several TDP leaders, there was only a token participation of party workers in the imposition of bandh in the district on Wednesday.

The TDP bandh call given in protest against attacks on party offices and activists across the State evoked poor response in the district as none of the leaders could come out of their houses to impose the bandh. Several leaders including ex-MLAs and senior party leaders were put under house arrest. Only a section of the traders closed their shops only to reopen them again as no party workers were there on roads to make them take part in the bandh.

TDP Anantapur district president B K Parthasaradhi who was also prevented by police from going out of his house told The Hans India that the YSRCP government was stifling the voice of the opposition by attacking the opposition TDP leaders and party offices in the State.

The ruling party would meet its waterloo in the 2024 elections, he predicted. He pointed out that the previous TDP government never indulged in this sort of cheap politics. TDP leaders of the district who live in the city were confined to their houses and as a result there was none to impose the bandh in Hindupur, Kalyandurg, Uravakonda and Tadipatri towns.

Police however took up positions at vantage points as a precautionary measure. There is hardly any semblance of the bandh visible in the towns and rural areas as normal life was not affected. Buses plied normally and educational institutions functioned as usual.

In a separate statement, former Minister Paritala Sunitha decried the dictatorial tendency of the ruling party and the police. She said that the police had no right to deprive any political party of the democratic right to protest. She warned that the people were waiting to proclaim the death of the YSRCP in the next elections.