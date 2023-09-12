Bandh gets mixed response in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: TDP leaders and cadres in the district intensified their protests for the third day on Monday by condemning arrest of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Bandh call given by the party got mixed response across the district. TDP MLA B Ashok staged agitation in support of bandh at Itchapuram town along with party leaders. They stopped RTC buses and private vehicles during morning hours. Traders and owners of various commercial establishments shut doors voluntarily. Police took the MLA and TDP leaders into custody and released them in the evening on personal bonds.



Owners of all the shops, establishments and educational institutions expressed their solidarity and closed shops, establishments and educational institutions in support of bandh in Tekkali Assembly constituency. Bandh atmosphere was witnessed in and around Tekkali urban on Monday .

At Kotabommali, TDP leaders and activists observed bandh and stopped bus services on the National Highway (NH-16) till noon. They took out rally at mandal headquarters raising slogans against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and ruling party leaders. Police foiled their rally and arrested the party leaders and shifted them to Kotabommali police station.

TDP leaders and activists took out protest rallies and observed bandh in Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Ponduru, Ranastalam and Narasannapeta mandal headquarters. In several parts across the district, traders closed their shops voluntarily in protest against the arrest of opposition leaders.