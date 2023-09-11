Bandh observed voluntarily

Chittoor: Several business establishments and private educational institutions, shops, malls observed bandh voluntarily despite the police made all efforts to foil the bandh.

The APSRTC has operated its services with police escort.

The private bus operators have stopped operations in the district. All Government offices, banks have been functioning as per their schedule.

As most of the TDP leader are kept under house arrest while the CPI and Janasena activists have protested for. the arrest of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

