Bandi Nityananda Reddy new Kadapa Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Bandi Nityananda Reddy was elected as second deputy mayor for Kadapa Municipal Corporation here on Friday. Following the directions of State Election Commission(SEC), a special general body meeting headed by collector V Vijayarama Raju was held at Kadapa Municipal Corporation office on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha attended as ex-officio member.

Speaking on the occasion, election officer V Vijayarama Raju said that following B Form was given to the 18th division corporator B Nityananda Reddy, he was unanimously declared as second Deputy Mayor for Kadapa Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Mayor P Suresh Babu, Deputy Mayor Muntaj Begam, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, Commissioner Lavananna congratulated the newly elector second deputy mayor. Joint Collector (Development) CM Saikanth Varma, Kadapa Municipal Corporation secretary Ramana Reddy, Manager Hidayatullah, corporators and others were present.

Meanwhile S Hafijullah, the 10th ward councillor of Pulivendula Municipality, M Singaraiah, 15th ward Councillor of Jammalamadugu Municipality, V Chandrakala 2nd ward Councillor of Yerraguntla Municipality, were elected as vice-chairmens on Friday Due to lack of quorum, the election of second vice-chairman in Mydukuru Municipality was postponed.