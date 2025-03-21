Bank employee turns criminal

Kakinada: A former bank employee, who fell into the trap of online betting and other vices, resorted to crime to sustain his habits and repay mounting debts. The accused identified as Chitikela Nageswara Rao was apprehended by Kakinada district police on Tuesday night while conducting reconnaissance for a planned robbery.

Nageswara Rao, who previously worked as a probationary officer at Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank in Nidamarru, West Godavari district, misused his position to steal 900 grams of gold from the bank.

When the fraud was discovered, he was suspended and made to repay approximately Rs 40 lakh to the bank. Struggling with financial distress and unable to overcome his addictions, he turned to theft as a means of easy money.

Realising that small-scale thefts would not be sufficient to secure his future, Rao devised a plan for a large-scale heist. He travelled to Munger, Bihar, where he procured two pistols and 17 bullets. With these firearms, he conducted reconnaissance missions across Visakhapatnam city, rural areas, Narsipatnam, and regions along the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, targeting banks and ATMs.

Acting on a tip-off, Kakinada district police intercepted him in Kajuluru while he was conducting surveillance for an impending crime. Under the orders of District SP Bindu Madhav, officers swiftly arrested Rao and seized the illegal firearms and ammunition from his possession.

During a press briefing held at the Kakinada Rural Circle office, CI DS Chaitanya Krishna said that Rao had a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him. He was linked to three cases in Narsipatnam, one each in Annavaram, Nakkapalli, Tadepalligudem, and Yeleswaram police stations, including a chain-snatching case, four burglaries, and a motorcycle theft.